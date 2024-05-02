Why the BJP in UP is confident in the midst of elections

Even as PM Modi’s charisma and CM Adityanath’s popularity continue to be the BJP’s mainstay in politics, the BJP is adding on factors to ensure that it maintains its successful run in UP in the General Elections.

The party knows that with 80 seats, UP will play a crucial role in the formation of the next government at the Centre.

BJP cadres are confident that CM Adityanath’s growing stature as a Hindu leader, his tough image as an administrator and his all-pervasive charisma will ensure a resounding victory for the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

After the 2022 Assembly win, it is the ‘Yogi factor’ that has been working overtime in bye-elections and the recent municipal polls, to ensure a sweeping win for the BJP.

The BJP in UP, so far, has only one strategy and that is to keep the cadres mobilised for elections and to revisit each booth with regular frequency – especially after the dip in the polling percentage in the first two phases.

“We have charismatic leaders like PM Modi and CM Yogi and all we need to do is prevent our foot soldiers from becoming complacent. Our ‘panna pramukhs’ and ‘vistaraks’ are on the job and our leaders are working on the seats where the party seems comparatively weak,” said a party functionary.

The BJP, meanwhile, has already changed candidates in some seats to counter the anti-incumbency factor.

For the BJP, the tone of the campaign highlights the failures of the Opposition, nepotism and corruption.

A fragmented Opposition, with the BSP forcing a triangular contest, is making things easier for a saffron wave.

The BJP is focusing on the ‘labharthi’ vote bank, of which the minorities and Dalits form a large chunk.

“These are the groups that have benefitted from the schemes of the Central and state governments and we are reaching out to them. It is not a question of caste or religion but a question of have-nots receiving benefits,” the party functionary said.

For the middle class and the upper castes, CM Adityanath’s bulldozer campaign against the mafia is also a part of the party’s election strategy.

“Traders and builders are no longer complaining of extortion and land is not being usurped by the mafia. This is being used to advantage in the campaign,” the functionary added.

The BJP, despite the factors weighing in its favour, is not allowing complacency to creep in.

The party has already brought back its estranged ally – the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) – and also leaders like Dara Singh Chauhan who had left the party last year.

SBSP leader Rajbhar is now singing paeans to the BJP which is also confident of making inroads in OBC votes, particularly in eastern UP.

The party’s social media team has been rebooted to challenge the Opposition and counter critics.

As for star campaigners, the BJP is not looking towards film stars and cricketers.

“Who needs celebrities when we have Modi and Yogi?” asked the functionary.

IANS