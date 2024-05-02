Thursday, May 2, 2024
spot_img
EnvironmentNATIONALNews Alert

Aaranyak’s Purnima Devi receives Whitley Gold Award, makes NE women proud

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

Guwahati, May 2: Once again highlighting the power of a committed woman in spurring sustained community-oriented efforts for biodiversity conservation, Aaranyak’s conservation biologist Dr Purnima Devi Barman has been conferred ‘Green Oscar’ Whitley Gold Award 2024.

This accolade recognises her tireless work in conserving the endangered greater adjutant or Hargila ( as called locally by community in Assam), one of the world’s rarest storks.

This recognition marks a significant achievement not only for Dr. Barman but also for Assam and the rest of the country as well as brings to focus women power in biodiversity conservation on the global stage.

An elated but hugely humbled Dr Purnima Devi Barman has stated that the award will further embolden her resolve to protect the greater adjutant stork with community support.

“The award is really meant for the women in the community who have been my source of strength in the journey so far. It is a message from women from the country to the world how we through dedication and commitment can spur conservation efforts,” said Dr Purnima who has been invited by the India High Commissioner in London for a felicitation tomorrow.

Her remarkable efforts have mobilized local women in Assam especially those from her key conservation project site at Dadara-Pachariya in Kamrup district of the state and attracted attention worldwide for the conservation of this species through sustained involvement of community women.

As the  Team Aaranyak rejoices her feat, the Secretary General and the CEO of Aaranyak (www.aaranyak.org) Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar said, “The achievement of Dr Purnima Devi Barman who has been associated with Aaranyak since 2002, has  made the Team Aaranyak proud and encouraged all of us to strive to excel in our relentless mission to nourish nature to secure the future of animal kingdom on the planet.

“Purnima Devi’s exemplary dedication towards conservation of the endangered Greater Adjutant Stork through overwhelming cooperation from community women highlights how the role of women is so important for conservation of biodiversity. Her ability to induce the community to put up sustained team efforts for conservation of biodiversity has stood out across the planet and the award has reaffirmed it.”

Aaranyak’s another woman conservation leader Dr Alolika Sinha said, “Purnima Devi’s  conservation efforts are incredible and an inspiration for the conservationists, particularly for all the women who are doing their bit to save the planet.”

Reflecting the upbeat mood prevailing in Aaranyak today, the Head of Operation of the organisation, Mridusmrita Devi said, “ Our heartiest Congratulations to Dr. Purnima Devi Barman on winning the “Green Oscar” Whitley Gold Award 2024 ads recognition to her dedicated efforts in conserving the endangered greater adjutant stork (Hargila). Her work has not only inspired Aaranyak but also made women everywhere proud.”

This accolade adds to Purnima’s impressive list of achievements, including the UN Environment Champions of the Earth Award she received in 2022.

Her tireless efforts serve as a beacon of hope for conservationists worldwide and exemplify the impact of grassroots movements in safeguarding biodiversity.

Team Aaranyak says thanks to Whitley Fund for Nature for honouring its acclaimed  conservation biologist Dr Purnima Devi Barman with this year’s prestigious Whitley Gold Award.

 

 

 

 

 

Previous article
Non-bailable warrants cannot be issued in a routine manner: SC
Next article
Death toll rises to 36 after motorway collapse in China
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Economy

Adani Port & SEZ clocks 50 pc jump in net profit in FY24, to reach 500 MMT cargo volumes in 2025

Ahmedabad, May 2: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Thursday announced a 50 per cent jump...
NATIONAL

Congress partnership with Pakistan exposed, says PM Modi

Anand (Gujarat), May 2:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Congress, saying that...
INTERNATIONAL

Death toll rises to 36 after motorway collapse in China

Shenzhen, China, May 2:  The death toll has risen to 36 following the collapse of a carriageway on...
NATIONAL

Non-bailable warrants cannot be issued in a routine manner: SC

New Delhi, May 2:  In the latest judgment, the Supreme Court has said that non-bailable warrants cannot be...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Adani Port & SEZ clocks 50 pc jump in net profit in FY24, to reach 500 MMT cargo volumes in 2025

Economy 0
Ahmedabad, May 2: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone...

Congress partnership with Pakistan exposed, says PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
Anand (Gujarat), May 2:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Death toll rises to 36 after motorway collapse in China

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shenzhen, China, May 2:  The death toll has risen...
Load more

Popular news

Adani Port & SEZ clocks 50 pc jump in net profit in FY24, to reach 500 MMT cargo volumes in 2025

Economy 0
Ahmedabad, May 2: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone...

Congress partnership with Pakistan exposed, says PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
Anand (Gujarat), May 2:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Death toll rises to 36 after motorway collapse in China

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shenzhen, China, May 2:  The death toll has risen...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img