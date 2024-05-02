Thursday, May 2, 2024
News Alert

Maneka Gandhi’s assets worth Rs 97.17 crore

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, May 2: The total assets of eight-time MP, Maneka Sanjay Gandhi are worth Rs 97.17 crore.

This was revealed in the affidavit filed by her on Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur while filing a nomination from the SultanpurLok sabha seat.

Out of the total assets, Rs 45.97 crore was movable assets and Rs 51.20 crore was immovable.

Her bank had Rs 17.83 crore, which was Rs 18.47 crore in 2019. Her earnings showed growth in debentures, shares and bonds which she stated to have gained revenue worth Rs 24.30 crore, which was Rs 5.55 crore in 2019. Similarly, her post office savings also saw growth as she earned Rs 81.01 lakh.

In 2019, her earning was Rs 43.32 lakh. As per the affidavit, she owns 3.415 kg gold and 85 kg silver worth Rs 2.82 crore, along with a Rs 40,000 worth of rifle. (IANS)

