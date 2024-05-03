Friday, May 3, 2024
SPORTS

4 Indian pugilists storm into semis

By: Agencies

Date:

Asian U-22, Youth Boxing C’ships

Astana (Kazakhstan), May 2: Indian boxers Mandengbam Jadumani Singh, Nikhil, Ajay Kumar and Ankush registered impressive victories to move into the men’s U-22 semifinals at the ASBC Asian U-22 and Youth Boxing Championships here on Thursday.
Jadumani led India’s charge with a convincing 5-0 win over Bhutan’s Phuntsho Kinley in the 51kg quarterfinals bout.
Nikhil (57kg) put up a similar display of dominance, securing a 4-0 win over Uzbekistan’s Bakhtiyorov Ayubkhon to continue India’s winning momentum.
Ajay (63.5kg) and Ankush (71kg) won their respective bouts with referee stops contest (RSC) decisions.
Ajay won the bout in the first round itself against Mongolia’s Damdindorj P while Ankush wrapped up his match in the third round against Korea’s Lee Ju Sang.
Meanwhile, Ashish went down fighting 2-3 against Oyun Erdene E of Mongolia in the men’s 54kg quarterfinal.
Late on Wednesday, Aryan (92kg), Nisha (52kg), Akansha Phalaswal (70kg) and Rudrika (75kg) won their respective quarterfinals in the youth category. (PTI)

