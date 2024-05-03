Friday, May 3, 2024
UP: ED books paper leak accused for money laundering too

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, May 3: The Lucknow unit of Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case against the two alleged masterminds of the Uttar Pradesh Police constable recruitment exam question paper leak case.

They are Rajiv Nayan Mishra and Ravi Attri, said ED officials.

A senior ED official said that a case has been registered under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), based on 178 FIRs lodged across 41 districts in UP regarding the question paper leak.

The ED will now interrogate Mishra and Attri, who are currently held in the Gautam Buddha Nagar jail, as well as officers from the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board involved in conducting the examination.

On April 3, Mishra, 32, was arrested by the Special Task Force in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

He revealed that the aspirants were given the question papers to solve on February 16, approximately 24 hours before the recruitment examination, which was scheduled for February 17 and 18.

The second kingpin in the paper leak, Ravi Attri, was also arrested in Gautam Buddha Nagar on April 10. (IANS)

LS polls: Rahul Gandhi to contest from Raebareli, K.L. Sharma in Amethi
