Power Minister visits Myntdu Leshka Hydro Project, reviews operations

Shillong, May 3 : The Power Minister of Meghalaya, Abu Taher Mondal, visited the Myntdu Leshka Hydro Project yesterday. He was accompanied by R Majaw, Director Generation of the Meghalaya Power Generation Corporation Ltd (MePGCL), and other senior engineers from MePGCL.

The visit focused on reviewing the project’s current power generation status and addressing related operational issues.Discussions were held on the ongoing repairs to the first unit, which is expected to be back online by June 15.

One key point raised during the review was the lack of mobile network connectivity at the power house. A potential solution involving a repeater communication system using VHF sets was proposed to improve communication between the Damsite and the Power House.

Abu Taher Mondal also took the opportunity to visit the damsite and inspect the ongoing works undertaken as part of the Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project. He emphasized the importance of diligent work and professional precision to M/S. Multi Tech Engineers, the firm entrusted with the project’s completion.

This highlights the Meghalaya government’s commitment to improving the efficiency and reliability of its power generation infrastructure. The visit by the Power Minister underscores the importance placed on the Myntdu Leshka Hydro Project and the ongoing efforts to ensure its smooth operation.