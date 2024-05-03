Friday, May 3, 2024
spot_img
Politics

Rahul Gandhi should have informed people of Wayanad: Annie Raja

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, May 3: With Rahul Gandhi deciding to contest from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency also, his rival in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, Annie Raja of the CPI, slammed him on Thursday, saying he should have revealed this earlier.

Wayanad went to the polls on April 26 in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

“He should have shown the political morality. He should have informed the people of Wayanad about Rae Bareli. It is not acceptable that he kept this away from the people of Wayanad,” said Annie Raja.

She is the wife of the CPI General Secretary D. Raja and was a surprise choice of her party, as CPI is part of the INDIA bloc.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi’s decision to contest from Wayanad was a huge surprise and he won with the highest margin of 4.37 lakh votes from Kerala. (IANS)

Previous article
LS polls: PM Modi to campaign in Gujarat today
Next article
People of Rae Bareli will end Rahul Gandhi’s political career: BJP
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

IPL 2024: MI v KKR overall head-to-head; When and where to watch

Shillong, May 3: Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the match 51...
Technology

iPhone sales down 10 pc in March quarter, Apple stock up after $110 billion buyback

Shillong, May 3: Apple has reported a 10 per cent decline in iPhone sales for its March quarter,...
Politics

People of Rae Bareli will end Rahul Gandhi’s political career: BJP

Shillong, May 3: Hours after the Congress announced that party's former president Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Alaya F: There are some films I chase and some that I get completely by luck

Shillong, May 3: Since her debut in 2020, Alaya F has portrayed diverse characters in several big-budget films. The...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

IPL 2024: MI v KKR overall head-to-head; When and where to watch

SPORTS 0
Shillong, May 3: Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns...

iPhone sales down 10 pc in March quarter, Apple stock up after $110 billion buyback

Technology 0
Shillong, May 3: Apple has reported a 10 per...

People of Rae Bareli will end Rahul Gandhi’s political career: BJP

Politics 0
Shillong, May 3: Hours after the Congress announced that...
Load more

Popular news

IPL 2024: MI v KKR overall head-to-head; When and where to watch

SPORTS 0
Shillong, May 3: Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns...

iPhone sales down 10 pc in March quarter, Apple stock up after $110 billion buyback

Technology 0
Shillong, May 3: Apple has reported a 10 per...

People of Rae Bareli will end Rahul Gandhi’s political career: BJP

Politics 0
Shillong, May 3: Hours after the Congress announced that...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img