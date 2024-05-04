Saturday, May 4, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

‘Shahenshah lives in castle’: Priyanka Gandhi’s retort on Rahul being dubbed ‘Shehzada’

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
New Delhi, May 4: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday returned fire amidst the volley of slurs and onslaught against Rahul Gandhi by the BJP top leadership and trained guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling him ‘Shehzada’ at multiple election rallies.

“He calls my brother Shehzada but he is the one who crossed past the country from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and covered a 4000 km distance on foot. During the way, he met my brothers, sisters and farmers and understood their problems in person. On the other hand, Shahenshah Narendra Modi lives in a castle,” said Priyanka at a poll rally in Gujarat’s Banaskantha.

“Have you seen him on Television, he looks clean and tidy, his clothes have no spot or blemish, how can he understand your problems and daily travails,” Priyanka asked the crowd, in a further jibe at the Prime Minister.

Priyanka was addressing the Nyay Sankalp Sabha in Banaskantha, Gujarat on Saturday.

“Modi ji lives in his own castle. He is surrounded by those in power, all are scared of him. Nobody dissents against him and those who raise voices against him are silenced,” Priyanka said at the public gathering.

IANS

Previous article
Rahul’s Raebareli move will be ‘suicidal’, says ex-Congman Pramod Krishnam
Next article
Death toll from Indonesia’s flooding, landslides rises to 15
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Orang FD flags community role in protecting wandering park animals

Guwahati, May 4: The Field Director (FD) of Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve (ONP&TR) Pradipta Baruah has...
NATIONAL

K’taka sex scandal: Kidnapped woman traced to farmhouse of H.D. Revanna’s PA

Bengaluru, May 4: In a major development, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Karnataka Police on Saturday tracked...
NATIONAL

Kolkata Police seeks CCTV footage from Raj Bhavan in sexual harassment plaint against Bengal Guv

Kolkata, May 4: A special probe team constituted to conduct an enquiry into the sexual harassment complaint against...
INTERNATIONAL

Israel carries out air strikes on rocket launching site in Gaza Strip

Tel Aviv, May 4: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday it carried out an airstrike on...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Orang FD flags community role in protecting wandering park animals

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, May 4: The Field Director (FD) of Orang...

K’taka sex scandal: Kidnapped woman traced to farmhouse of H.D. Revanna’s PA

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, May 4: In a major development, the Special...

Kolkata Police seeks CCTV footage from Raj Bhavan in sexual harassment plaint against Bengal Guv

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, May 4: A special probe team constituted to...
Load more

Popular news

Orang FD flags community role in protecting wandering park animals

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, May 4: The Field Director (FD) of Orang...

K’taka sex scandal: Kidnapped woman traced to farmhouse of H.D. Revanna’s PA

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, May 4: In a major development, the Special...

Kolkata Police seeks CCTV footage from Raj Bhavan in sexual harassment plaint against Bengal Guv

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, May 4: A special probe team constituted to...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img