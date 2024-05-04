Death toll from Indonesia’s flooding, landslides rises to 15

The natural disasters, which were triggered by heavy downpours, had occurred since Friday in Luwu regency, Spokesman of the National Disaster Management and Mitigation Agency Abdul Muhari said.

Consequently, more than 1,800 houses and mosques had been submerged by the waters by up to three meters, and a total of 103 houses were destroyed, the spokesman said, Xinhua news agency reported.

In addition, 42 other houses were swept away by the current, the spokesman said.

Moreover, 115 people were forced to flee home and take shelter in their relatives’ houses or mosques located on safer grounds, he said in a statement.

The evacuation of disaster-affected people continued on Saturday, he said.

IANS