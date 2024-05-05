Sunday, May 5, 2024
Poonch attack: Several detained amid search operation to trace terrorists

By: The Shillong Times

Share post:

Shillong, May 5: Several people were detained on Sunday as security forces launched a massive search operation in J&K’s Poonch district in the aftermath of a terrorist attack on two IAF vehicles that left one personnel dead.

Corporal Nikky Pahade of the Air Force was killed and 4 other air warriors were injured in the terrorist attack in the Bakrabal (Sanai) area of Surankote tehsil of Poonch.

The four injured air warriors were airlifted to the Northern Command Hospital in Udhampur. One was said to be in critical condition, while the other three were stable, according to doctors.

In the wake of the attack, security forces, including the local police, army and paramilitary forces, started a massive search operation Sunday morning in many areas of Poonch to trace the terrorists. The Army also conducted aerial surveillance using a helicopter, and Para Commandos were also pressed into service in the search operation.

ADGP, Jammu, Anand Jain, and senior officers of the army and intelligence agencies visited the ambush spot in the Surankote area.

Saturday’s attack was the first in Poonch since December 21, 2023, when 4 army soldiers were killed in a terrorist ambush in the Dera Ki Gali area of Bafliaz in the district.

Intelligence agencies believe the attack was carried out by a group of terrorists led by Abu Hamza, a foreign terrorist of LeT.

According to police, Abu Hamza is also responsible for the killing of government employee, Mohammad Razaq, 40, on April 22 in the Kunda Top village of the Thanamandi area of Rajouri district.

Razaq worked in the Social Welfare Department while his brother, Mohammad Tahir Choudhary serves in the Territorial Army. The terrorists had come to kill the soldier, but when he slipped out of their clutches, they killed his brother instead, police said.

Police have announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh to anyone whose information leads to the tracing of this foreign terrorist believed to be operating in the densely forested area of Poonch and Rajouri districts.

Officials said that in addition to AK assault rifles, the terrorists also used a US-made M4 carbine and steel bullets to cause maximum casualties. (IANS)

