Excise policy case: Delhi court denies bail to K. Kavitha noting ‘gravity & seriousness of offence’

Currently, Kavitha, the daughter of BRS chief and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, is in judicial custody till May 7.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court presided over the money laundering cases being probed by the CBI and the ED related to the alleged excise policy scam in Delhi.

The court noted that the investigation is in a very crucial stage on certain key aspects, including the involvement of public servants and private persons and to ascertain the flow of ill-gotten money (proceeds of crime).

The judge noted that prima facie, Kavitha appears to be the key conspirator of the criminal conspiracy hatched for the purpose of collection and payment of upfront money to the Aam Aadmi Party through the co-accused for getting favourable provisions in the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

“Her role in demanding upfront money and the alleged payment thereof for favourable provisions in the excise policy has also been highlighted in the course of the arguments,” the court noted.

The CBI submitted that though Kavitha is not named in the FIR, her role in the case emerged during the investigation, from the statements of witnesses and approvers, WhatsApp chats, and from the documents recovered during the probe pertaining to the transaction of money in the guise of a land deal.

“The said documents/materials are stated to reveal the role of the accused/applicant as one of the key conspirators in the case,” the CBI argued while opposing the bail plea.

Kavitha had cited hypertension as a reason for bail, stressing the need for medical care after her arrest by the ED.

On this, the judge noted that the documents relied upon were found to be old medical records, i.e., from the year 2013 onwards, and her complaints have apparently been addressed.

“Moreover, other ailments from which the accused/applicant (Kavitha) is stated to be affected currently, as claimed, are not so serious or severe to direct her release on bail, either regular or interim,” the judge noted.

It was submitted before that court that appropriate medical attention is being provided to her by the jail dispensary.

The CBI also took objection to the accused’s bail plea saying that being a prominent politician and an influential person, Kavitha is likely to influence the witnesses and tamper with the evidence if released on bail, and may hamper the ongoing probe.

Kavitha was first arrested by the ED and later by the CBI on April 11 while she was in Tihar Jail.

Judge Baweja had then sent her to CBI custody, noting that a “detailed and sustained interrogation” of the accused is necessary.

Now, she is in judicial custody in the case being probed by both the agencies.

IANS