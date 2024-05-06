Monday, May 6, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Hundreds of houses affected in Meghalaya following heavy rain

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, May 5: A population of 949 and 483 houses in seven districts of Meghalaya have been affected following the heavy rain in the state in the last couple of days.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Kyrmen Shylla today told that some infrastructures like school buildings and churches had also been damaged in the recent turbulent weather.

It was also informed that on Monday, another 10 villages were affected following the heavy rain . As of now, no casualty has been reported from any parts of the state and State Disaster Response Force has been alerted

The Minister also informed that whenever the State Government receives weather alert from the IMD, it immediately swings into action and alerts the line departments and respective Deputy Commissioners.

As far as compensation is concerned, it was informed that an amount of Rs 20 is kept at the disposal of respective Deputy Commissioners to disburse to the affected people whenever such calamities occur.

