Huge euphoria among voters due to unprecedented development in 10 years of BJP govt: Assam CM

He said, “I have seen enough excitement for the polls among first-time voters and senior citizens this time. This is due to unprecedented development in the last one decade under BJP’s regime.”

The Chief Minister cast his vote with his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma and daughter Sukanya Sarma at a polling centre in Kamrup district.

CM Sarma thanked people for coming out in large numbers to vote despite inclement weather in the state.

He mentioned that the three-phase election in Assam was very peaceful and not a single untoward incident happened since the poll dates were announced.

“The peaceful election in the state signified that Assam has been on the path of development,” the Chief Minister said.

He will start campaigning for the BJP in other states from Thursday.

CM Sarma said, “Elections are to be held in crucial states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh etc. in the next four phases. Every state has its own political dynamics which should be taken care of.”

The Assam Chief Minister will campaign for the party candidates in Odisha, West Bengal and other states from May 9 onwards.

IANS