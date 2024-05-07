Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Final meeting on relocation of Harijan Colony settlers on June7

Shillong, May 7: The Meghalaya Government and Harijan Panchayat Committee  (HPC) will have the final meeting on June 7 to reach a consensus on the relocation of the settlers of Harijan Colony.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong while refusing to divulge much details of the meeting held today said that the Government was clear on relocating the settlers of Harijan Colony.

On the other hand, the representatives of the Colony said that they had a very fruitful meeting and discussions of the meeting would be discussed with the residents of the colony before they come for a final solution on June 7

