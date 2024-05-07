Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Ranveer ‘deletes’ wedding pics with Deepika? Fans say ‘shadi ki album jalaa di’

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, May 7: The fans of Ranveer Singh on Tuesday were left disappointed after they noticed that the superstar ‘deleted’ the wedding pictures with Deepika Padukone from his Instagram account.

However, there is no confirmation whether the ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ actor has deleted the photos or has archived them. Ranveer, who has 47.3 million followers on the photo-sharing application, has 133 posts.

The first post dates back to January 24, 2023, which is a Reel video shot for a sportswear brand. The last post appearing on his account is an advertisement with actress Alia Bhatt, which was posted on April 26. However, his account still features some photographs of the couple.

Bollywood’s power couple Ranveer and Deepika, who tied the knot in November 2018, in both traditional Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies in Italy had shared love-filled wedding pictures on their respective handles. For the unversed, a few years ago, Deepika had also archived the wedding pictures on her Instagram account.

Meanwhile, some fans took to the comment section of Ranveer’s latest post and said: “mene suna shadi ki album jalaa dii?”

Another user said: “kon kon wedding photo delete dekhne aaya hai”.

The couple is currently expecting their first baby together.

On the professional front, Ranveer next has action drama ‘Singham Again’ in the pipeline directed by Rohit Shetty. (IANS)

Previous article
Alia attends MET Gala in Sabyasachi saree that took ‘collective effort’ of 163 individuals
