Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Meghalaya govt rues irregularities in holding NEET

Shillong, May 8 : Meghalaya government on Wednesday stated that the irregularities surrounding the conduct of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in the State should not have happened.

“I am sure the education department will take a call on this immediately but certainly the lapse should not have happened,” said Cabinet Minister and government spokesperson, Paul Lyngdoh.

According to Lyngdoh, “It has caused a lot of psychological and undue mental pressure on the candidate”.

The Khasi Students’ Union and the Jaintia Students’ Union have asked the National Testing Agency (NTA) to re-conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) following alleged irregularities surrounding the test conducted in Jowai, Jaintia Hills.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma responded to the demand by assuring that the matter has been taken up with the central agency.

