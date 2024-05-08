Wednesday, May 8, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

95 more Myanmar refugees enter Mizoram to avoid ‘forceful’ induction in militant outfit

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
Aizawl, May 8:  Myanmar nationals continue to flee to Mizoram to evade recruitment in the ‘Arakan Army’ militant group, which, along with other pro-democracy armed ethnic groups, has been fighting against the country’s army since the military junta seized power in the nation on February 1, 2021.

Though the Mizoram Home Department officials on Wednesday said that they are collecting reports of fresh arrival of refugees from Myanmar, there are reports that 95 more Myanmarese, including some women, fled to Mizoram during the past week and took shelter in Lawngtlai and other districts.

“We are collecting reports from the Deputy Commissioners of the border districts about the fresh arrivals of refugees from Myanmar. After getting details, we would take the next course of action,” a state Home Department official, who did not want to be named, told IANS.

Six Mizoram districts – Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Serchhip, Hnahthial, and Saitual – share a 510 km-long unfenced international border with Myanmar’s Chin state.

With the new entrants, the number of Myanmar refugees, sheltered in Mizoram since February 2021, has risen to around 34,350, including 10,947 women and 13,302 children.

According to official records, 17,901 refugees are staying in rented accommodations or relatives’ houses while the remaining are in 149 relief camps spread over 7 districts.

Reports said that the 95 Myanmarese, including 10 women, recently fled Paletwa in the Chin region and entered into different districts in Mizoram during the past week to evade forcible recruitment in the Arakan Army.

Based out of Rakhine state, the Arakan Army is the largest armed ethnic outfit in the country and is recruiting people from the Chin region to intensify their battle against the army.

Besides the Myanmar nationals, around 10,000 men, women and children have also taken shelter in Mizoram after the ethnic violence broke out in neighbouring Manipur in May last year. Also, 1,167 persons from the Chittagong Hill tracts in Bangladesh have taken shelter in Mizoram since 2022 after the ethnic hostilities in the hilly areas of the neighbouring country.

The Kuki-Zomi-Chin tribes in Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Manipur share ethnic ties, and cultural and linguistic similarities with the Mizo people. IANS

 

Previous article
163rd birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore celebrated at Rilbong
Next article
Meghalaya govt rues irregularities in holding NEET
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Shoojit Sircar: Father-daughter bonding has a lot of scope for beautiful stories

Mumbai, May 8: National Award-winning filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who is celebrating the ninth anniversary of his film ‘Piku’,...
INTERNATIONAL

Israeli PM, CIA chief meet to discuss Gaza truce deal

Jerusalem, May 8;  Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and visiting US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns met...
NATIONAL

‘When will Shiv Sena-UBT merge with Congress’, asks BJP & Shinde camp

Mumbai, May 8: The BJP and the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday...
NATIONAL

Punish Congress for Pitroda’s ‘racial’ comments: PM Modi

Rajampet (Andhra Pradesh), May 8: Terming Sam Pitroda’s 'racial' comments as shameful, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Shoojit Sircar: Father-daughter bonding has a lot of scope for beautiful stories

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, May 8: National Award-winning filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who...

Israeli PM, CIA chief meet to discuss Gaza truce deal

INTERNATIONAL 0
Jerusalem, May 8;  Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and...

‘When will Shiv Sena-UBT merge with Congress’, asks BJP & Shinde camp

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, May 8: The BJP and the Shiv Sena...
Load more

Popular news

Shoojit Sircar: Father-daughter bonding has a lot of scope for beautiful stories

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, May 8: National Award-winning filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who...

Israeli PM, CIA chief meet to discuss Gaza truce deal

INTERNATIONAL 0
Jerusalem, May 8;  Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and...

‘When will Shiv Sena-UBT merge with Congress’, asks BJP & Shinde camp

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, May 8: The BJP and the Shiv Sena...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img