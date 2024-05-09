Meghalaya BJP condemns racist remarks by Sam Pitroda

Shillong, May 9: “The outrageous, shameful and racist remarks made by Sam Pitroda have hurt the sentiments of every Indian and deserves condemnation in the strongest terms. We who reside in the North East find it particularly reprehensible and disgusting, that someone in a responsible position can go to the extent of saying that we look like the Chinese,” said the spokesperson of Meghalaya state BJP, M Kharkrang.

“I would like to make it clear to Pitroda, that all of us look into the mirror and see the reflection of a proud Indian staring back; something a man settled in another country, a man who has shunned his motherland, will never understand.

“The mind shudders when we remember that this vile man, a man completely detached from his roots, is mentor and advisor to Rahul Gandhi. This in itself betrays the colonial and condescending attitude that the Congress Party leadership holds for every Indian.

“Why else would one take advice from someone who is practically a foreigner with little respect for India and Indian values? The Congress would do well to remember that the days of divisive politics, presided over by the haughty ruling class, are over and the party needs to tender an immediate, unconditional apology to each and every Indian.

“As far as BJP Meghalaya is concerned, we hold the entire Congress Party responsible for this despicable remark, and the leadership can’t hide behind statements like ‘we don’t accept Sam Pitroda’s remarks,” the state BJP spokesperson said.