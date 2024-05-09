STF teams nab drug peddlers in Assam

Guwahati, May 9: Teams from the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police conducted operations in separate locations and apprehended four drug peddlers on Thursday.

On Thursday evening, an STF team conducted a raid at Swadesh Nagar, Khanapara under Basistha police station here and apprehended two drug peddlers with suspected heroin.

The apprehended persons have been identified as Rahul Mondal (26) and Sanjeet Roy (27). Both of them are residents of Swadesh Nagar, Khanapara, officials said.

The recovered items include 1.37 vials containing suspected heroin weighing 49 grams; two mobile phones and cash.

The raid was based on a reliable input and conducted under the leadership of inspector Kapil Pathak

Earlier in the day, an STF team carried out an operation at Boko in Kamrup district and apprehended two persons who were ferrying heroin in a vehicle.

The apprehended persons have been identified as Kabel Uddin (33) and Sabur Ali (52), Both hail from Goroimari in Kamrup district.

Acting on inputs regarding the movement of narcotics in the area in the early hours of Thursday, the STF team, led by additional SP Kalyan Pathak, intercepted the vehicle (Maruti Alto) and recovered 30 packets of heroin hidden inside the steering wheel column.

Sources said that the narcotics weighed 420 grams.

“Two carriers, the contraband items and the vehicle that was used for ferrying the narcotics were handed over to Boko police station for necessary legal action,” an official said.