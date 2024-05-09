Thursday, May 9, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

STF teams nab drug peddlers in Assam

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, May 9: Teams from the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police conducted operations in separate locations and apprehended four drug peddlers on Thursday.

On Thursday evening, an STF team conducted a raid at Swadesh Nagar, Khanapara under Basistha police station here and apprehended two drug peddlers with suspected heroin.

The apprehended persons have been identified as Rahul Mondal (26) and Sanjeet Roy (27). Both of them are residents of Swadesh Nagar, Khanapara, officials said.

The recovered items include 1.37 vials containing suspected heroin weighing 49 grams; two mobile phones and cash.

The raid was based on a reliable input and conducted under the leadership of inspector Kapil Pathak

Earlier in the day, an STF team carried out an operation at Boko in Kamrup district and apprehended two persons who were ferrying heroin in a vehicle.

The apprehended persons have been identified as Kabel Uddin (33) and Sabur Ali (52), Both hail from Goroimari in Kamrup district.

Acting on inputs regarding the movement of narcotics in the area in the early hours of Thursday, the STF team, led by additional SP Kalyan Pathak, intercepted the vehicle (Maruti Alto) and recovered 30 packets of heroin hidden inside the steering wheel column.

Sources said that the narcotics weighed 420 grams.

“Two carriers, the contraband items and the vehicle that was used for ferrying the narcotics were handed over to Boko police station for necessary legal action,” an official said.

Previous article
APSC declares Combined Competitive (Prelims) Exam results
Next article
Neha Sharma murder case: Allahabad HC grants bail to accused, cites lengthy detention period
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Furore over SS-UBT MP’s ‘Mera Baap Gaddar Hai’ jibe against Maha CM, son

Mumbai, May 9:  Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi’s ‘Mera Baap Gaddar Hai’ remark targeting Maharashtra...
NATIONAL

As PM Modi charges ahead, opposition struggles to keep pace with ‘Vijay Rath’

New Delhi, May 9:  Propelling the BJP-NDA's 'Vijay Rath' forward at an unprecedented pace in the ongoing Lok...
NATIONAL

Debate over Hindu-Muslim count between 1950 & 2015: How politicians and experts reacted

New Delhi, May 9:  A report by the Economic Advisory Council to PM on the rising Muslim population...
NATIONAL

Manipur Police rescue abducted CRPF ASI

Imphal, May 9: Manipur Police with the support of local people rescued an Assistant Sub-Inspector of CRPF, Lensat...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Furore over SS-UBT MP’s ‘Mera Baap Gaddar Hai’ jibe against Maha CM, son

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, May 9:  Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP...

As PM Modi charges ahead, opposition struggles to keep pace with ‘Vijay Rath’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 9:  Propelling the BJP-NDA's 'Vijay Rath'...

Debate over Hindu-Muslim count between 1950 & 2015: How politicians and experts reacted

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 9:  A report by the Economic...
Load more

Popular news

Furore over SS-UBT MP’s ‘Mera Baap Gaddar Hai’ jibe against Maha CM, son

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, May 9:  Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP...

As PM Modi charges ahead, opposition struggles to keep pace with ‘Vijay Rath’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 9:  Propelling the BJP-NDA's 'Vijay Rath'...

Debate over Hindu-Muslim count between 1950 & 2015: How politicians and experts reacted

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 9:  A report by the Economic...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img