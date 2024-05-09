Thursday, May 9, 2024
spot_img
Business

Stock Market Update: Sensex, Nifty fall nearly 0.3 pc after flat opening

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, May 9: Indian benchmark indices were down on Thursday, following mixed trading among global peers.

After a flat opening, Sensex was down 232 points or 0.32 per cent at 73,245 points, and Nifty was down 44 points or 0.20 per cent at 22,257 points.

In early trade, the Nifty Auto, PSU, Realty, and Private Banks indices are showing signs of buying. There is pressure on the IT, Pharma, FMCG, Metal, Fin service, and Energy indices.

In the Sensex pack, M&M, HCL Tech, Kotak Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, and Tata Motors are the top 5 gainers. L&T, TCS, ITC, JSW Steel, and Bajaj Finserv are the top losers.

The Nifty Midcap 100 index was trading marginally lower by 31 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 49,988 points. At the same time, the Nifty Smallcap 100 index was at 16,464 points, with a marginal gain of 8 points, or 0.05 per cent.

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President – Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd, said, “Nifty indicated weakness with a gap-down opening to make a low of 22,180 and witnessed some recovery to close on a flat note. However, bias was still maintained with a cautious approach. The index would have a level of 22,000 as the major support zone from current levels, and a decisive breach above 22,400 is necessary to improve the sentiment. Sensex has closed below 20 DMA and a break below 73,000 levels. The index can slide further to 72,700 levels of the lower band of the rising trend line pattern, with bias turning weak. The support for the day is seen at 73,000/22,150 while the resistance is seen at 74,000/22,450.” (IANS)

Previous article
RBI coming up with new steps to expand UPI outreach
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

IPL

IPL 2024: PBKS v RCB overall overall head-to-head; When and where to watch

Shillong, May 9: Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match 58 of...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sobhita Dhulipala to walk Cannes red carpet, says it would be ‘exciting and symbolic’

Shillong, may 9: Actress Sobhita Dhulipala will be seen walking on the red carpet at the 77th Cannes...
Technology

‘Aavesham’, ‘Murder in Mahim’ & ‘Tujhpe Main Fida’ lead OTT lineup this week

Shillong, May 9: From Fahadh Faasil-starrer Malayalam action comedy film ‘Aavesham’ to Ashutosh Rana’s upcoming psychological thriller 'Murder...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Rashmika Mandanna will now be seen with Salman Khan in ‘Sikandar’

Shillong, May 9: Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently experiencing a dream run in the movies, will be...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

IPL 2024: PBKS v RCB overall overall head-to-head; When and where to watch

IPL 0
Shillong, May 9: Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns...

Sobhita Dhulipala to walk Cannes red carpet, says it would be ‘exciting and symbolic’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, may 9: Actress Sobhita Dhulipala will be seen...

‘Aavesham’, ‘Murder in Mahim’ & ‘Tujhpe Main Fida’ lead OTT lineup this week

Technology 0
Shillong, May 9: From Fahadh Faasil-starrer Malayalam action comedy...
Load more

Popular news

IPL 2024: PBKS v RCB overall overall head-to-head; When and where to watch

IPL 0
Shillong, May 9: Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns...

Sobhita Dhulipala to walk Cannes red carpet, says it would be ‘exciting and symbolic’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, may 9: Actress Sobhita Dhulipala will be seen...

‘Aavesham’, ‘Murder in Mahim’ & ‘Tujhpe Main Fida’ lead OTT lineup this week

Technology 0
Shillong, May 9: From Fahadh Faasil-starrer Malayalam action comedy...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img