Wednesday, May 8, 2024
spot_img
Business

RBI coming up with new steps to expand UPI outreach

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, May 8: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday held a meeting with major stakeholders in the UPI ecosystem including banks, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), third party application providers and technology service providers during which potential strategies for further expanding the reach of UPI were discussed.

“The various suggestions received will be examined, and suitable action will be initiated in due course,” the RBI said.

There were wide-ranging discussions on various aspects to widen and deepen the adoption and usage of UPI at the meeting which was also attended by Deputy Governor T. Rabi Sankar along with senior officials of RBI.

The stakeholders shared their suggestions on strategies for scaling up of UPI infrastructure and expanding the products portfolio. The challenges being encountered by the ecosystem and innovative solutions for addressing them came up during the discussion, according to a RBI statement.

There was also brainstorming on innovative ideas to integrate potential users into the digital payments ecosystem. (IANS)

Previous article
Centre to hold meeting with states to formulate Mining Index
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Health

Know what is West Nile fever spreading in Kerala

Shillong, May 8: West Nile fever has raised fresh concerns in Kerala after more than five confirmed cases...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sidharth Malhotra sweats it out in the sun; fans say ‘old Siddy is back’

Shillong, May 8: Actor Sidharth Malhotra on Wednesday gave major fitness goals to his fans, saying 'push your...
News Alert

Fresh firing starts at encounter site in J&K’s Kulgam

Shillong, May 8: Fresh firing started on Wednesday at the encounter site in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district...
News Alert

SC reserves verdict on maintainability of Bengal’s suit against CBI probes

Shillong, may 8: The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on the maintainability of the plea, filed...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Know what is West Nile fever spreading in Kerala

Health 0
Shillong, May 8: West Nile fever has raised fresh...

Sidharth Malhotra sweats it out in the sun; fans say ‘old Siddy is back’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, May 8: Actor Sidharth Malhotra on Wednesday gave...

Fresh firing starts at encounter site in J&K’s Kulgam

News Alert 0
Shillong, May 8: Fresh firing started on Wednesday at...
Load more

Popular news

Know what is West Nile fever spreading in Kerala

Health 0
Shillong, May 8: West Nile fever has raised fresh...

Sidharth Malhotra sweats it out in the sun; fans say ‘old Siddy is back’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, May 8: Actor Sidharth Malhotra on Wednesday gave...

Fresh firing starts at encounter site in J&K’s Kulgam

News Alert 0
Shillong, May 8: Fresh firing started on Wednesday at...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img