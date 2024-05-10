Friday, May 10, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Female wrestlers’ case: Delhi court orders framing of charges of sexual harassment, criminal intimidation against ex-WFI chief

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, May 10: A Delhi court on Friday ordered the framing of charges of sexual harassment, using force to outrage women’s modesty, and criminal intimidation against BJP MP and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in case of female wrestlers’ harassment.

Recently, the court dismissed an application by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh seeking further examination of evidence concerning his whereabouts on the date — September 7, 2022 — of an alleged incident.

The plea had argued for a detailed investigation into his claims of being abroad when the incident purportedly took place. The application had also demanded that the Delhi Police produce the Call Detail Record (CDR).

Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava, representing the Delhi Police, had opposed the application, arguing that the timing of the request was strategic and intended to prolong the case. He had stressed the potential legal ramifications of reopening the investigation at this stage.

Counsel for the complainants had criticised the application as a tactic to delay the proceedings. They argued that the necessary documents should have been procured earlier under Section 207 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which deals with the communication of evidence to the accused.

IANS

Previous article
Badruddin Ajmal set to lose LS polls in Dhubri, says Assam Congress chief
Next article
HC seeks status report on pending cases against MPs, MLAs in 4 NE states
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

IIT-G develops high-performance materials for supercapacitors

Guwahati, May 10: Researchers from Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) have developed novel materials and methodology that significantly...
Technology

Cyber frauds: DoT directs telecom providers to block 28,200 mobiles, reverify 20 lakh connections

Shillong, May 10: In an effort to protect citizens from digital threats, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Raashii Khanna talks about working on ‘Aranmanai 4’: ‘It was the easiest set to be on’

Shillong, May 10: Actress Raashii Khanna is over the moon with the response her latest release 'Aranmanai 4'...
Business

Govt ropes in Mahindra & Mahindra for big push to Drone Didi scheme

Shillong, May 10: The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship signed a memorandum of understanding with Mahindra &...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

IIT-G develops high-performance materials for supercapacitors

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, May 10: Researchers from Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati...

Cyber frauds: DoT directs telecom providers to block 28,200 mobiles, reverify 20 lakh connections

Technology 0
Shillong, May 10: In an effort to protect citizens...

Raashii Khanna talks about working on ‘Aranmanai 4’: ‘It was the easiest set to be on’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, May 10: Actress Raashii Khanna is over the...
Load more

Popular news

IIT-G develops high-performance materials for supercapacitors

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, May 10: Researchers from Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati...

Cyber frauds: DoT directs telecom providers to block 28,200 mobiles, reverify 20 lakh connections

Technology 0
Shillong, May 10: In an effort to protect citizens...

Raashii Khanna talks about working on ‘Aranmanai 4’: ‘It was the easiest set to be on’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, May 10: Actress Raashii Khanna is over the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img