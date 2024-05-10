Badruddin Ajmal set to lose LS polls in Dhubri, says Assam Congress chief

Borah told reporters here, “Badruddin Ajmal knows very well that people of Dhubri were not with him. He will definitely lose the polls this time. There is no doubt about that.”

Congress MLA from Samaguri and former state minister Rakibul Husain contested against Ajmal from the Dhubri parliamentary constituency in the recently concluded polls. Political watchers have predicted a close contest between Husain and Ajmal in Dhubri and it is widely believed that the AIUDF chief may find it tough to win the seat again.

Meanwhile, Borah refused to comment on how many seats Congress may win in Assam in the Lok Sabha polls.

He said, “The voters have exercised their voting rights. We are hopeful for a good show; however, in democracy, we must always go with the people’s mandate.”

The Assam Congress senior leader also asserted that the BJP should not give a “certificate” of winning or losing to the opposition.

“We have not fought the polls with BJP’s certificates,” he added.

IANS