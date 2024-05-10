Friday, May 10, 2024
SPORTS

GT to don lavender jerseys on May 13

By: Agencies

Date:

Ahmedabad, May 9: The Gujarat Titans will be taking to the field donning special lavender jerseys for their final home game against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 13 to create awareness for cancer and promote the battle against the dreaded disease.
This is the second year in succession that Gujarat Titans players will showcase their commitment to the fight against cancer. This gesture will serve as a reminder of the importance of early detection and access to quality care for improving outcomes in patients with cancer.Arvinder Singh, COO of Titans said, “Cancer affects countless lives, and the lavender jerseys are a small gesture on our part to the cause.” (IANS)

