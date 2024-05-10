Friday, May 10, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Silbi Passah conferred Padma Shri for Arts

SHILLONG, May 9: Kong Silbi Passah was conferred the Padma Shri for her contributions in the field of Art by President Droupadi Murmu during the second Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday.
Passah, a resident of Riatsamthiah, is a retired Hindi teacher, a resource person of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and Directorate of Educational Research & Training and a renowned artist and at the same time assisting SCERT, DERT, in connection with training the teachers in art and craft, acting, dancing and singing. Her domain is socially useful, productive work (SUPW) and music. She is trained in Khasi-Jaintia folksongs and traditional musical instruments.
Passah has a keen interest in promoting music and culture in the state. Through the department of Art and Culture and in collaboration with the North East Zone Cultural Centre, she and her troupe have had opportunities to participate in different octave festivals organized by various zones of the country, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Meghalaya.
Passah had been bestowed various awards including Seng Kmie Honorary Award in 2008, State Award in 2005, People’s Choice Award NETV in 2005, National Award for Teachers in 2006, Khasi Jaintia Welfare Award in 2009, International Gold Star Award in Bangkok in 2010, Lady of Hope (Cape Town South Africa) in 2012, U Tirot Sing Award for Art and Literature, Meghalaya, in 2014 and Sangeet Natak Academic Award in 2021.
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, who attended the investiture ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, congratulated Passah on her achievement and her contributions to the people and the state over the years.
“I congratulate not only her, but all the recipients of the award. It was a wonderful moment to hear stories about the different contributions that these individuals have made. Some come from very humble background and are now being recognised at the highest level,” the chief minister added.

Political parties want Nongrang as top cop
‘Swank car, wrong number’: Case registered against DGP
