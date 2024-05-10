Political parties want Nongrang as top cop

SHILLONG, May 9: Three political parties have batted for the appointment of senior IPS officer Idashisha Nongrang as the state’s next Director General of Police (DGP).

United Democratic Party (UDP) working president Titosstarwell Chyne said it will be a proud moment for the state if a local is appointed as the DGP.

He said it will be history if a Khasi woman IPS officer is appointed in the post considering that the state already has a Khasi in Donald Philips Wahlang as the Chief Secretary.

“As a constituent of the NPP-led MDA, the UDP will impress upon the state government to appoint Nongrang as the DGP. We will also ask our Cabinet Ministers to speak on this,” Chyne said.

The Voice of the People Party (VPP) said it favours Nongrang’s appointment as the top cop.

Nongrang is currently the Director General of Meghalaya Civil Defence and Home Guards. She is one of three officers in line for the job when incumbent DGP, Lajja Ram Bishnoi demits office on May 19.

BSF’s Additional Director General (HR) Ram Prasad Meena and CRPF’s Additional Director General Deepak Kumar are the two other officers.

In a statement, VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh said Nongrang is known for her professionalism, dedication and efficiency. He said a local in charge would “bring better connection between the police force and the people due to her knowledge of the local conditions.” It would be a “grave injustice” if she is overlooked, he added.

The BJP demanded the appointment of a tribal woman as the next DGP.

After the UPSC had recommended the three names, the BJP decided to meet Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to urge him to appoint Nongrang as the DGP.

State BJP spokesperson Mariahom Kharkrang, who himself is a retired IPS officer, said, “Nongrang is best suited for the post, considering that she is the senior most officer amongst the recommended names and has vast experience of working with Meghalaya Police.”

“Her upright nature and commitment to duty is well known; as a direct consequence, she commands unparalleled respect amongst the officers and men of the force,” Kharkrang added.

He further said, “We took this initiative as we strongly believe that a lady tribal officer, who was born and brought up in Meghalaya, should lead the state police as she would better understand the various intricacies and cultural nuances of the state, which is a vital necessity in performing police duties.”