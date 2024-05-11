Saturday, May 11, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANATIONALNews Alert

Idashisha Nongrang appointed DGP of Meghalaya

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, May 11: Smt Idashisha Nongrang, IPS, has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Meghalaya on being recommended by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), according to a notification issued by the state government here today.

The 1991 batch IPS officer is now serving as the Director General of Civil Defence and Home Guard in Meghalaya. She will replace the incumbent DGP, Dr L R Bishnoi who is retiring.

Smt Nongrang has been appointed as the DGP for a fixed period of two years from May 20, 2024 to May 19, 2026.

Previous article
Passenger car goes up in flames at Umroi Airport junction
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Passenger car goes up in flames at Umroi Airport junction

Nongpoh, May 11: A passenger car, bearing registration number ML 05D 4866, burst into flames at Umroi Airport...
NATIONAL

Will not go inside Raj Bhavan even if I am invited: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, May 11: In an oblique reference to the sexual harassment controversy surrounding West Bengal Governor CV Ananda...
NATIONAL

Assam’s Hindi feature film ‘Kooki’ to be screened at Cannes ahead of official release

Guwahati, May 11: Prior to its official nationwide release on June 28, 'Kooki', a Hindi feature film made...
NATIONAL

Indo-Bangla border sealed ahead of 4th phase polling in West Bengal

Kolkata, May 11 : Ravi Gandhi, additional director general (ADG), Eastern Command, Border Security Force (BSF), inspected border...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Passenger car goes up in flames at Umroi Airport junction

MEGHALAYA 0
Nongpoh, May 11: A passenger car, bearing registration number...

Will not go inside Raj Bhavan even if I am invited: Mamata Banerjee

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, May 11: In an oblique reference to the...

Assam’s Hindi feature film ‘Kooki’ to be screened at Cannes ahead of official release

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, May 11: Prior to its official nationwide release...
Load more

Popular news

Passenger car goes up in flames at Umroi Airport junction

MEGHALAYA 0
Nongpoh, May 11: A passenger car, bearing registration number...

Will not go inside Raj Bhavan even if I am invited: Mamata Banerjee

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, May 11: In an oblique reference to the...

Assam’s Hindi feature film ‘Kooki’ to be screened at Cannes ahead of official release

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, May 11: Prior to its official nationwide release...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img