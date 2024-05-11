Idashisha Nongrang appointed DGP of Meghalaya

Shillong, May 11: Smt Idashisha Nongrang, IPS, has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Meghalaya on being recommended by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), according to a notification issued by the state government here today.

The 1991 batch IPS officer is now serving as the Director General of Civil Defence and Home Guard in Meghalaya. She will replace the incumbent DGP, Dr L R Bishnoi who is retiring.

Smt Nongrang has been appointed as the DGP for a fixed period of two years from May 20, 2024 to May 19, 2026.