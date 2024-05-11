Passenger car goes up in flames at Umroi Airport junction

Nongpoh, May 11: A passenger car, bearing registration number ML 05D 4866, burst into flames at Umroi Airport junction, leaving behind charred remnants. The incident occurred at approximately 12 noon on Saturday.

According to police sources, the vehicle was transporting passengers from Mawblang village to a retreat center located at Umroi Nongrah. The vehicle caught fire on its return journey.

Sources also revealed that the vehicle burst into flames as the driver, Tyngshain Maring (26), attempted to start the engine, leading to a sudden and catastrophic combustion.

The Fire and Emergency Service acted prompt to extinguish the blaze. However, the vehicle suffered extensive damage, with little salvageable. No casualty or injury was reported in connection with the incident.

The vehicle was later towed to Umroi Police Investigation Center (PIC) for a thorough investigation into the root cause of the fire.