Saturday, May 11, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Indo-Bangla border sealed ahead of 4th phase polling in West Bengal

By: Agencies

Kolkata, May 11 : Ravi Gandhi, additional director general (ADG), Eastern Command, Border Security Force (BSF), inspected border areas in the districts of Nadia and Murshidabad in West Bengal ahead of the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls, scheduled to be held on Monday.

During his meetings with senior commanders, the ADG instructed them to keep a close watch on the goings-on along the Indo-Bangladesh border that is to be completely sealed during the polling process.

Gandhi, accompanied by Ayush Mani Tiwari, IG, BSF, South Bengal Frontier, also visited areas close to Padma River, next to the Border Road in Behrampore to assess soil erosion, instructing officers to take appropriate measures wherever required.

“The ADG also visited the 149th battalion border outposts at Kanapara and Nirmalchar and was briefed by the battalion commander about the local conditions and prevalent cross-border crimes. He interacted with the company commanders to familiarise himself with the challenges faced in curbing cross-border crimes. Thereafter, he proceeded to Harudanga, a highly sensitive border outpost under the 73rd battalion. He was briefed by the battalion commander there on the volatile nature of the border there and strong measures being taken to prevent infiltration and criminal activities,” a senior official said.

In the past, BSF troopers risked their lives at Harudanga to save cattle being smuggled to Bangladesh across the Padma River. The smugglers had tied socket bombs to the necks of the cattle in an attempt to maim or kill rescuers.

Gandhi also visited the Meghna and Shikaripur border outposts under the 146 and 86 battalions and carefully assessed the operational readiness and management strategies there. He also highlighted the importance of proactive measures in combating cross-border crimes and maintaining territorial integrity.

IANS

