Assam’s Hindi feature film ‘Kooki’ to be screened at Cannes ahead of official release

By: Agencies

Date:

Guwahati, May 11: Prior to its official nationwide release on June 28, ‘Kooki’, a Hindi feature film made in Assam, will be screened at the Cannes Film Festival 2024.

The screening of ‘Kooki’ is scheduled for May 21 at Palais H, an official release mentioned on Saturday.

Producer Junmoni Devi Khaund said: “I am deeply honoured and grateful for the opportunity to screen my debut feature film, ‘Kooki’, at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. This platform not only celebrates cinematic art but also amplifies the voices that dare to speak on vital global issues.”

Khaund said that the film addresses a topic requiring urgent international attention and dialogue, making its presentation at Cannes especially significant.

“I believe that the subject matter of our film deserves a global audience, as it calls for awareness and impactful legal amendments. This opportunity is a dream come true for any filmmaker, and I am immensely thankful for the chance to bring our story to such a renowned stage,” Khaund added.

‘Kooki’ narrates the life struggles, love story, and numerous obstacles faced by a non-Assamese girl, showcasing various elements of Assamese culture.

The producer mentioned the involvement of several established Bollywood actors and Assamese artists from the Bollywood industry in the movie.

IANS

Indo-Bangla border sealed ahead of 4th phase polling in West Bengal
Will not go inside Raj Bhavan even if I am invited: Mamata Banerjee
