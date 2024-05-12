Vehicle with passengers catches fire; none hurt

From Our Correspondent

NONGPOH, May 11: A passenger vehicle, bearing registration number ML 05D 4866, erupted into flames at Umroi Airport junction, leaving behind charred remnants.

The incident occurred at approximately 12 noon on Saturday.

According to police sources, the vehicle was transporting passengers from Mawblang village to a retreat centre located at Umroi Nongrah.

Shockingly, the fire ignited during the vehicle’s return journey.

Sources also revealed that the vehicle burst into flames as the driver, Tyngshain Maring (26), attempted to start the engine, leading to a sudden combustion.

Prompt intervention from the Fire and Emergency Services managed to extinguish the blaze.

However, the vehicle suffered extensive damage, with little left to salvage. Remarkably, no casualties or injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

The vehicle was later towed to Umroi Police Investigation Centre (PIC) for a thorough investigation into the root cause of the fire.