Trinamool youth leader wants Bishnoi to resign

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 11: Trinamool Congress youth leader Fernandez Dkhar on Saturday demanded prompt resignation of outgoing DGP of Meghalaya, Lajja Ram Bishnoi, stating that the alleged tampering with registration number plate by the DGP indicates a serious breakdown in law and order and erodes trust in the law enforcement system.

Bishnoi is set to demit office on May 19.

The youth leader recalled a recent incident wherein a vehicle (Creta) was involved in hitting a motorbike in the city. It was later discovered that the vehicle was using the registration plate of a scooty.

Underscoring the urgency of the situation, TMC youth president, Fernandez Dkhar, said, “It’s not surprising for such incidents to occur when it’s revealed that a high-ranking police officer, such as a Director General of Police is involved in tampering with number plates”.

Stating that law and order is bound to fail when law enforces as such as the DGP is not serious about their duty, Dkhar claimed that there is an increase in smuggling of betel nuts from Bangladesh to Assam via Meghalaya as well as onion and sugar.

It also flagged the illegal transportation of coal, blaming it for the deterioration of the state’s economy and.

However, it may be noted that Bishnoi’s tenure as the DGP will end on May 19, and IPS officer from Meghalaya, Idashisha Nongrang will take over as the new DGP. On this, the TMC youth president congratulated Nongrang, while insisting on Bishnoi’s resignation nonetheless.

“…we still insist that the outgoing DGP should resign and he should not leave the state without informing the authority as investigation is on against him,” he added.