MEGHALAYA

Nongrang becomes first woman DGP of M’laya

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 11: In a historic move, senior Indian Police Service officer Idashisha Nongrang has been appointed as Meghalaya’s first woman Director General of Police.
She will take over as the DGP from Lajja Ram Bishnoi, whose tenure ends on May 19.
A notification issued by the state government on Saturday stated that from amongst the empanelled list of IPS officers duly recommended by the Empanelment Committee of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in its meeting on May 2, and in the interest of public service, the Governor of Meghalaya appointed Nongrang as the DGP “for a fixed period of two years with effect from May 20”.
Currently the Director General of Civil Defence and Home Guard, she will be the state’s police chief till May 19, 2026.
The UPSC had recommended three names — Nongrang (1992 batch), RP Meena (1993), and Deepak Kumar (1994) for appointment.
Two other officers from the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, GP Singh (1991 batch) and Harmeet Singh (1992) declined to take up the assignment.
In 2021, Nongrang had served as the acting DGP. She was also the Superintendent of Police of the East Khasi Hills district.
Recently, several pressure groups and political parties had demanded that she be appointed the DGP of the state based on her seniority.
Congratulating Nongrang, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma wrote on X: “Heartiest congratulations to Smti Idashisha Nongrang, IPS, on her appointment as the new DGP. Breaking barriers and making history, she became the first tribal lady from our state to hold this position, a moment of immense pride for all of us. Wishing her all the best!”
BJP welcomes move
The state BJP welcomed the appointment of Nongrang as the new DGP of Meghalaya, a selection the party had strongly recommended to the chief minister recently.
“Meghalaya BJP takes this opportunity to thank the CM and the government for making an astute choice, in line with the state party unit’s preference,” it said.
Congratulating Nongrang on her elevation to the coveted post, the BJP said: “The party recognises that the lady officer is renowned for her honesty and has set the bar higher when it comes to efficient policing; her appointment augurs well for the state as a whole. BJP, as a party that has always championed women and tribal causes, is immensely proud that Meghalaya has its first woman DGP and the party wishes her unparalleled success in carrying out her responsibilities.”

Trinamool youth leader wants Bishnoi to resign
