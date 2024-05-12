Sunday, May 12, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Hek for guilty to be booked regardless of position

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 11: Against the backdrop of an ongoing probe against outgoing DGP Lajja Ram Bishnoi for allegedly tampering with and misusing a vehicle number plate, senior BJP leader and Cabinet Minister AL Hek on Saturday said that none, regardless of their position, should be spared if found guilty.
“Whether it is the DGP, Home Minister or Chief Minister or myself, everybody should be booked if they do anything wrong against the public,” said Hek while reacting to the case against Bishnoi.
The Meghalaya Police have registered a case against DGP Bishnoi after suspended police officer Gabriel K Iangrai lodged an FIR accusing the former of misusing his position and tampering with the registration number of his official vehicle.
Iangrai levelled charges of criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust as well as forgery and cheating against the DGP who is set to demit office on May 19.
In the FIR filed with the Sadar Police Station, Iangrai said that an inquiry committee was constituted on July 18, 2022, and its report stated that a Hyundai Verna parked at the Central Workshop had been allotted a fake number. It also said the AIG-A did not register the vehicle as no documents were available.
Citing a letter received through a Right to Information (RTI) application, he said the registration number of a white Kia Carnival limousine that the DGP uses is actually of a Verna 1.6 VTVT registered with the state Tourism Department.
Iangrai said Bishnoi arrived in Shillong on May 17, 2022, to join as the DGP in a white Kia Carnival registered with the Assam government and it apparently had the number plate changed with that of the Verna, Iangrai said.
Meanwhile, talking about the present law and order situation in the state, Hek emphasised that law and order must prevail for the economy to grow.
“We depend on tourists and their footfall is only growing. Recent incidents send out a wrong image and it in turn hampers the economy of the state,” he added.

Previous article
No progress in restoring env hit by coal mining: Panel
Next article
Trinamool youth leader wants Bishnoi to resign
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Nongrang becomes first woman DGP of M’laya

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 11: In a historic move, senior Indian Police Service officer Idashisha Nongrang has been...
MEGHALAYA

Trinamool youth leader wants Bishnoi to resign

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 11: Trinamool Congress youth leader Fernandez Dkhar on Saturday demanded prompt resignation of outgoing...
MEGHALAYA

No progress in restoring env hit by coal mining: Panel

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 11: In its 22nd interim report, the Justice (retd) BP Katakey-headed single-member committee said...
MEGHALAYA

Harijan Colony: VPP slams govt over ‘anomalous’ data

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 11: The Opposition VPP on Saturday criticised the state government for its ‘improper’ handling...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Nongrang becomes first woman DGP of M’laya

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 11: In a historic move,...

Trinamool youth leader wants Bishnoi to resign

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 11: Trinamool Congress youth leader...

No progress in restoring env hit by coal mining: Panel

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 11: In its 22nd interim...
Load more

Popular news

Nongrang becomes first woman DGP of M’laya

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 11: In a historic move,...

Trinamool youth leader wants Bishnoi to resign

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 11: Trinamool Congress youth leader...

No progress in restoring env hit by coal mining: Panel

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 11: In its 22nd interim...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img