Hek for guilty to be booked regardless of position

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 11: Against the backdrop of an ongoing probe against outgoing DGP Lajja Ram Bishnoi for allegedly tampering with and misusing a vehicle number plate, senior BJP leader and Cabinet Minister AL Hek on Saturday said that none, regardless of their position, should be spared if found guilty.

“Whether it is the DGP, Home Minister or Chief Minister or myself, everybody should be booked if they do anything wrong against the public,” said Hek while reacting to the case against Bishnoi.

The Meghalaya Police have registered a case against DGP Bishnoi after suspended police officer Gabriel K Iangrai lodged an FIR accusing the former of misusing his position and tampering with the registration number of his official vehicle.

Iangrai levelled charges of criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust as well as forgery and cheating against the DGP who is set to demit office on May 19.

In the FIR filed with the Sadar Police Station, Iangrai said that an inquiry committee was constituted on July 18, 2022, and its report stated that a Hyundai Verna parked at the Central Workshop had been allotted a fake number. It also said the AIG-A did not register the vehicle as no documents were available.

Citing a letter received through a Right to Information (RTI) application, he said the registration number of a white Kia Carnival limousine that the DGP uses is actually of a Verna 1.6 VTVT registered with the state Tourism Department.

Iangrai said Bishnoi arrived in Shillong on May 17, 2022, to join as the DGP in a white Kia Carnival registered with the Assam government and it apparently had the number plate changed with that of the Verna, Iangrai said.

Meanwhile, talking about the present law and order situation in the state, Hek emphasised that law and order must prevail for the economy to grow.

“We depend on tourists and their footfall is only growing. Recent incidents send out a wrong image and it in turn hampers the economy of the state,” he added.