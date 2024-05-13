Monday, May 13, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Amit Shah predicts ‘huge victory’ in South, names four states where BJP will bag seats

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, May 13: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday reiterated claims of BJP’s ‘solid’ performance in the ongoing polls and claimed the party is awaiting a ‘huge victory’ in the Southern states.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, the Home Minister said that the BJP is moving towards big victory in four Southern states including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Notably, ‘Mission South’ is one of the key thrusts of the BJP this time, as the party aims to cross past the ‘400 mark’, a goal set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Amit Shah predicts ‘huge victory’ in South, names four states where BJP will bag seats

The four states – Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu together sent 109 seats to Lok Sabha, out of which BJP won 29 in 2019 elections.

In Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, BJP drew a blank but this time it is hoping for ‘magnificent’ gains in both states, besides opening its account in Kerala.

The Home Minister also spoke on a couple of issues including the Opposition’s charges on Constitution change and reservations. Taking the opposition to task, he asked it to refrain from inventing fake narratives and not mislead the voters to derail the democratic process.

“Modi ji became Prime Minister twice. He had a clear mandate both times. So, if the BJP government wanted to change the Constitution, or remove reservation, who could have stopped us?” Amit Shah said.

“Rahul Gandhi wants to mislead the country. The people of the country know this. Either he is delusional or is spreading delusion,” he added.

Amit Shah also highlighted how the BJP government used its majority to finish Article 370, Triple Talaq, to build Ram Mandir, to conduct a surgical strike, to land Chandrayaan, to save 130 crores during the Covid pandemic and also undertook wide-ranging projects to ease up the life of common people.

On queries about the fall in stock markets, he said that the market crash shouldn’t be linked with elections.

Highlighting that a stable government helps shoot up markets, he said that the markets will see a fresh surge after June 4, as the BJP-led alliance will return to power with a thumping majority.

IANS

