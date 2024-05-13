Monday, May 13, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Odisha CEO directs arrest of 2 presiding officers in Ganjam, three others suspended

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Bhubaneswar, May 13: As Odisha voted in the first phase of its simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections on Monday, the state’s Chief Electoral Officer directed the suspension and arrest of two presiding officers in Ganjam district for serious dereliction of duty, while three others in Ganjam and Kalahandi have been suspended.

“We have ordered the Ganjam District Collector to put three presiding officers on suspension and arrest two of them as well as they have committed serious dereliction of duty. The presiding officers of polling booths number 27 and 163 in Chatrapur will be suspended and arrested. Similarly, it has been ordered to suspend the presiding officer of polling station number 193 in Gopalpur,” CEO Nikuanja Bihari Dhal said.

The accused officials were allegedly found to be influencing voters to vote for a particular political party.

Earlier, a polling officer posted at Narla in Kalahandi district and a presiding officer at Chikiti in Ganjam were placed under suspension over dereliction of duty.

As per the Election Commission of India, Odisha has registered 62.96 per cent voter turnout till 5 p.m.

Kalahandi Parliamentary Constituency with 67.07 per cent registered the maximum polling while Nabarangpur recorded a 65.07 per cent voter turnout.

Among the assembly segments, Dabugam of Nabarangpur district witnessed a 71.30 per cent turnout while Dharmgarh in Kalahandi district closely followed with 70.06 per cent.

The first phase of polling in Odisha started on Monday in Berhampur, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Koraput parliamentary constituencies and 28 Assembly segments under these constituencies.

Assembly and Lok Sabha elections will be held simultaneously in Odisha in four phases from May 13 to June 1. The results of the polling for both will be out on June 4.

IANS

Previous article
Amit Shah predicts ‘huge victory’ in South, names four states where BJP will bag seats
Next article
Where will funds for Congress’ ‘Khata-Khat’ schemes come from, asks Nirmala Sitharaman
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Mutual fund investments logs growth in Northeastern states: ICRA Analytics

Chennai, May 13:  The Average Net Assets Under Management (AAUM) of the Northeastern states grew by nearly 145...
NATIONAL

Where will funds for Congress’ ‘Khata-Khat’ schemes come from, asks Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi, May 13: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday fired a fresh salvo against Rahul Gandhi and...
NATIONAL

Amit Shah predicts ‘huge victory’ in South, names four states where BJP will bag seats

New Delhi, May 13: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday reiterated claims of BJP’s ‘solid’ performance in...
Health

Your memory may depend on how hard your brain had to work

Shillong, May 13: Ever wondered why your brain remembers some experiences among a deluge of information? It may depend...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Mutual fund investments logs growth in Northeastern states: ICRA Analytics

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, May 13:  The Average Net Assets Under Management...

Where will funds for Congress’ ‘Khata-Khat’ schemes come from, asks Nirmala Sitharaman

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 13: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on...

Amit Shah predicts ‘huge victory’ in South, names four states where BJP will bag seats

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 13: Union Home Minister Amit Shah...
Load more

Popular news

Mutual fund investments logs growth in Northeastern states: ICRA Analytics

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, May 13:  The Average Net Assets Under Management...

Where will funds for Congress’ ‘Khata-Khat’ schemes come from, asks Nirmala Sitharaman

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 13: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on...

Amit Shah predicts ‘huge victory’ in South, names four states where BJP will bag seats

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 13: Union Home Minister Amit Shah...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img