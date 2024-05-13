Monday, May 13, 2024
NATIONAL

INDIA bloc will form govt at Centre on June 4: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, May 13:  As voting is underway for the fourth phase on 96 Lok Sabha seats across 10 states and union territories on Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged people to exercise their right to vote and exuded confidence that India bloc winning the elections.

Rahul said voting for the fourth phase is underway, and “it has already been clear from the first three phases that the INDIA bloc will form a government at the Centre on June 4.”

Emphasising the significance of voting and urging people to participate in large numbers, he wrote: “Remember, your one vote will not only protect your democratic rights but will also change the fate of your entire family.”

“One vote is equal to the first job of Rs one lakh per year guaranteed for youth. One vote is equal to Rs one lakh per year in the bank account of poor women,” he added, highlighting his election promises.

Reiterating that voting could bring about significant changes, the Congress leader added: “So come out in large numbers and vote and show that the country will now vote on its issues – it will not get distracted!”

The voting is underway in 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, five in Bihar, one in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, and eight in Madhya Pradesh, 11 seats in Maharashtra, four in Odisha, 17 in Telangana, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, and eight in West Bengal.

With the completion of the third phase of the general elections, voting has taken place in 283 parliamentary constituencies across 20 states/union territories.

The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.

IANS

‘LG may take action’: SC dismisses plea seeking removal of Kejriwal from CM’s post
Journalist shot dead in UP’s Jaunpur
