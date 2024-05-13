Monday, May 13, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Three dreaded Maoists with Rs 22 lakh bounty killed in Gadchiroli encounter

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
Gadchiroli (Maharashtra), May 13: In a major operation, Maharashtra Police commandos shot dead at least three dreaded Maoists, including two women – carrying a total bounty of Rs 22 lakh on their heads – during a fierce gunbattle in the Gadchiroli forests, officials said here on Monday.

A team led by Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Yatish Deshmukh carried out the operation in the jungles adjoining the Katrangatta village from where the police also recovered three automatic weapons and other arms and ammunition.

Following a tip-off that a gang of Maoists were hiding in the forests near the village, a crack team of commandos was sent for a combing operation when the outlaws suddenly opened indiscriminate fire at them.

Initially, the police ordered them to surrender, but when they did not pay heed, the commandos opened retaliatory firing in self-defence which continued for some time before the Maoists fled into the jungles.

In a subsequent search of the vicinity, the police came across the bullet-ridden bodies of three Maoists — two women and a man, all hailing from Chhattisgarh.

The deceased women have been identified as Reshma Madkam (25), who was wanted for a murder, five encounters, and other crimes, carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh; and Kamla Madavi (24), wanted for two murders, five encounters, and other crimes carrying a bounty of Rs 2 lakh.

The other Maoist has been identified as Commander Vasu Samar Korcha, who was charged with one murder, five encounters, one dacoity, and other cases carrying a bounty of Rs 16 lakh on his head.

The police recovered one AK-47 rifle, one carbine, one Insas rifle, knives, several rounds of ammunition, personal belongings, and inflammatory literature left behind by the fleeing gang.

The police have appealed to the Maoists to surrender and join the national mainstream under the state government’s rehabilitation policy.

IANS

Previous article
Economic superpowers like India reshaping global economy: Rishi Sunak
Next article
Sheikh Shahjahan collected Rs 260 cr through illegal land-grabbing in Sandeshkhali: ED tells court
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Environment

Karbi students from forest fringe villages explore nature

Guwahati, May 13 : A three-day nature camp for young karbi students was organised by premier biodiversity conservation...
NATIONAL

Mumbai dust-storm: 3 killed, 60 hurt as hoarding and vertical steel parking lot crash

Mumbai, May 13: At least 3 persons were killed, and 55 others injured in two separate incidents --...
NATIONAL

Sheikh Shahjahan collected Rs 260 cr through illegal land-grabbing in Sandeshkhali: ED tells court

Kolkata, May 13: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday told a special PMLA court here that suspended Trinamool...
NATIONAL

Economic superpowers like India reshaping global economy: Rishi Sunak

London, May 13: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday cited India's rise as an 'economic superpower' as...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Karbi students from forest fringe villages explore nature

Environment 0
Guwahati, May 13 : A three-day nature camp for...

Mumbai dust-storm: 3 killed, 60 hurt as hoarding and vertical steel parking lot crash

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, May 13: At least 3 persons were killed,...

Sheikh Shahjahan collected Rs 260 cr through illegal land-grabbing in Sandeshkhali: ED tells court

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, May 13: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday...
Load more

Popular news

Karbi students from forest fringe villages explore nature

Environment 0
Guwahati, May 13 : A three-day nature camp for...

Mumbai dust-storm: 3 killed, 60 hurt as hoarding and vertical steel parking lot crash

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, May 13: At least 3 persons were killed,...

Sheikh Shahjahan collected Rs 260 cr through illegal land-grabbing in Sandeshkhali: ED tells court

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, May 13: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img