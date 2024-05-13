Monday, May 13, 2024
Economic superpowers like India reshaping global economy: Rishi Sunak

By: Agencies

London, May 13: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday cited India’s rise as an ‘economic superpower’ as he pledged to create a dynamic, innovative economy fuelled by technological progress.

Insisting that “more will change in the next five years than in the last 30”, Sunak, during his speech on security at the Policy Exchange think-tank, spoke on a “clear plan and bold ideas” to deliver a secure future for the Britons.

He also maintained that “new and fast-growing economic superpowers” like India, Indonesia, and Nigeria are significantly reshaping the global economy.

“We must be prepared strategically and economically, with robust plans and greater national resilience, to meet this time of instability with strength,” said the UK PM while elaborating on the current geopolitical situation.

The UK, which has had five Conservative Prime Ministers since 2010, is expected to go to the polls later this year.

Sunak was only spotlighting the resilience demonstrated by the Indian economy as it successfully mitigated the risks of global economic downturn over the recent years, including the Covid-19 aftermath.

“I see India as Asia’s Silicon Valley and the UK as Europe’s Silicon Valley, so there’s a lot we can work on together,” Jeremy Hunt, UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, had said following talks with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi last September.

IANS

