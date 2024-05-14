Tuesday, May 14, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Umroi hosts India-France military exercise ‘Shakti’

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 13: The 7th installment of the India-France joint military exercise ‘Shakti’ commenced on Monday and is set to continue up until May 26, 2024, at the Joint Training Node, Umroi, Ri-Bhoi.
This biennial training event alternates between India and France, with the last edition held in France in November 2021. The Indian contingent, consisting of 90 personnel primarily from the RAJPUT Regiment, along with representatives from the Indian Navy and Air Force, will join their French counterparts from the 13th Foreign Legion Half-Brigade.
Notable attendees at the opening ceremony on May 13 included HE Thierry Mathou, French Ambassador, and Brigadier Mayur Shekatkar, Commander of the 24 Mountain Brigade, alongside other military and civil dignitaries.
The exercise aims to bolster joint military capabilities for multi-domain operations, focusing on semi-urban and mountainous terrains. It includes tactical drills such as response to terrorist actions, establishing command posts and intelligence centers, helipad security, special operations, and the use of drones and counter-drone systems.
Exercise ‘Shakti’ will enable the two sides to share their best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures of conducting joint operations.
The joint exercise will facilitate developing inter-operability, and camaraderie between armed forces personnel of the two countries. This will also enhance the level of defence cooperation, further fostering bilateral relations between the two friendly nations.

