Miscreants barge into house, assault four including woman

West Garo Hills Police says probe under way, no arrests yet

PHULBARI, May 13: In a worrisome incident that took place on May 11 in the village of Chibinang, a huge group of miscreants forcefully entered the house of a resident of the same village, allegedly brandishing knives and sticks, and proceeded to thrash four people that were present at the house and were having dinner.

One of the victims of the assault is a woman.

According to a police complaint by the victims, a large group, comprising more than 20 people, forced themselves into the house where they wanted to apparently attack a friend who had paid a visit to the house.

While the apparent reason for the attack still is yet to be ascertained, the group had come armed with weapons.

When the members of the house, including the wife of the homeowner, tried to intervene to save their friend, they too were attacked.

The incident took place at about 10:30 pm in the village of Chibinang with a complaint being filed with the Phulbari Police Station on May 12.

The group that attacked them apparently comprised young boys.

“My friend had come over for dinner and while we were at it, a group of more than 20 people forced themselves into the house and tried to beat up my friend. I, another cousin and his wife, tried to defend him and they attacked us as well,” informed one of the complainants.

The homeowner and his family appealed to the group to stop the assault but they ignored the appeals. In the attack, the cousin’s wife was also molested by the group of attackers. She also suffered injuries.

“This is intolerable to say the least and has never happened before in our area. These kinds of acts can create tensions between communities, something that our area has never seen,” added the complainants, while seeking stringent action against the perpetrators.

The FIR by the four victims named at least seven persons, while adding there were more involved.

Confirming the complaint, WGH Superintendent of Police Dara Aswaghosh stated that an FIR has been registered and investigation into what happened is currently ongoing.

However, no arrests have been made so far in the case.

Meanwhile local MLA and power minister, AT Mondal has condemned the incident.