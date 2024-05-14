Shillong schools shine in 10th, 12th CBSE exams

SHILLONG, May 13: The Army Public School, Shillong, and BK Bajoria School, Shillong, have excelled in both the All-India Senior School Certificate Examination 2024 (Class XII) and the All-India Secondary School Examination 2024 (Class X), the results of which were declared by the CBSE on Monday.

In Army Public School, Shillong, out of 141 students from Class XII who appeared the examination this year, 17 students scored 90 per cent and above marks in aggregate and in Class X, 11 students out of 79 scored 90 per cent and above marks in aggregate.

Aanya Chokhani from Humanities topped the school by scoring an impressive aggregate of 96 per cent marks. She also scored perfect 100 in Psychology. Farheen Sultana, on the other hand, secured second position in Humanities by scoring 95.4 per cent marks in aggregate. She scored perfect 100 each in Geography and Physical Education.

Meanwhile, Kashish Roy secured third position with 95.2 per cent marks in aggregate.

In Commerce stream, Vishaka Sharma topped by scoring 95.6 per cent marks in aggregate, whilst second position was secured by Kyros Nathanaiah Batkhar with 95.2 per cent marks in aggregate.

Batkhar also scored a perfect 100 in Physical Education.

Shaakshi Rai and Aryan Sarin jointly secured third position with 94.8 per cent marks in aggregate.

In Science stream, Deeksha Rathore topped by scoring 94.4 per cent marks in aggregate, while Krrish Kumar Chaudhary secured second position and Mebari Nongsiej secured third position with 93.8 per cent and 92.8 per cent in aggregate respectively.

Meanwhile, in Class X, Shreyash Nair and Nitya Agarwal jointly topped the school by scoring 95.8 per cent in aggregate, while Avanish Bharati secured second position and Anoushka Sharma secured third position with 95.2 per cent and 94 per cent respectively.

Several laurels have been earned by the school through the sensational achievement of many students.

Louisa Deinaphi L Kharkongor scored a perfect 100 in Geography, Rishita Chaudhary scored a perfect 100 in Computer Science and Edahunsha Challam scored a perfect 100 in Informatics Practices.

The SAMC (School Administration and Managing Committee), Principal, Vice Principal and the staff of the school congratulated the students of Class X and XII for their excellent performance in the board examinations.

BK Bajoria

Students from the BK Bajoria School also achieved resounding success this year’s board examinations conducted by the CBSE.

According to a statement here, Muskaan Agarwal from Arts stream scored 94.2 per cent with distinctions in all subjects, while Siddharth Jain topped the Commerce stream with a total of 92.8 per cent. On the other hand, Odilia E. Kharwanlang topped the Science stream with 91.6 per cent.

From Class X, Saranylla L Marbaniang topped the examination with 93.8 per cent, who was closely followed by Kumari Tanupriya with 93.6 per cent. On the other hand, Aarushi Singh scored 92 per cent.

“With unwavering dedication from both students and educators, the institution has once again demonstrated its commitment to excellence in education, as it continues to uphold its reputation for academic excellence, with outstanding performance by students,” the statement said.

“The collaborative efforts of students, parents, teachers and staff have been instrumental in fostering a supportive learning environment conducive to this success,” it added.