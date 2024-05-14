Unchecked earth-cutting draws concern in Ri-Bhoi

NONGPOH, May 13: Residents of Ri-Bhoi have raised alarm over unchecked earth cutting activities spanning from Byrnihat to Khanapara, citing environmental degradation concerns.

Numerous complaints have flooded local authorities, expressing apprehension about the adverse impact of the rampant earth-cutting on the environment and its surrounding areas.

In response to the growing discontent, Ri-Bhoi Deputy Commissioner, Arpit Upadhyaya, addressed the media on Monday, acknowledging the gravity of the situation.

Upadhyaya stated, “We have received a complaint regarding the detrimental effects of earth cutting on air quality. This is not the first time such concerns have been raised. Past complaints prompted inspections and actions were forwarded to the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) for necessary intervention. Additionally, a committee from the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) visited the sites and took appropriate measures. Despite these efforts, recent complaints indicate that similar activities persist.”

Highlighting the proactive approach towards resolving the issue, Upadhyaya added, “In response to the latest complaint, a Magistrate has been deployed to oversee the situation, and appropriate action will be taken accordingly.” The unchecked earth-cutting activities not only pose immediate environmental hazards but also raise questions about the efficacy of existing regulatory measures. With authorities vowing to address the issue promptly, residents await concrete actions to safeguard the region’s ecological balance.