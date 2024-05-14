Tuesday, May 14, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Activist moves CIC over info denial under RTI Act

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

TURA, May 13: Social activist Nilbirth Marak of Williamnagar, East Garo Hills, has filed a complaint with the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) of Meghalaya against the deputy commissioner, who is also the first appellate authority for RTIs, over the denial of information under the Act.
The complaint with the CIC follows the first appeal made by the activist with the DC after his RTI application on the project under the Greater Water Supply Scheme of Williamnagar was denied by the PHE department of EGH.
Interestingly the PHE Simsanggre Division has continued to deny information under the RTI Act, citing third party information. This has happened over several RTI applications filed by various residents with the department, not willing to submit information for scrutiny for reasons best known to them.
In his complaint, which was filed on Monday, Nilbirth highlighted three sections where information was denied to him, citing third party clauses. He was denied information on whether tender notice was taken out for the contract in question, the name of the contractor(s) as well as a detailed work order.
The RTI application was filed against a water supply project for the town of Williamnagar at a cost of Rs 121 crore.
In their reply to the RTI application, the PHE PIO had stated that tender notices were not available in their office and were done by the office of the Chief Engineer. The normal course of action, as per the RTI Act, is to forward the same to the concerned department for the information.
Further, in answer to the question on the work order and the names of contractor(s), the department peculiarly stated that the third party had denied providing the information.
“I appealed to the DC for a resolution to the matter on Oct 10, 2023 after their reply of October 4. However, it has now been more than six months and despite repeated appeals, he has not provided any answer or solution. In fact, there has been no reply at all from him.
As such, I had no other option than to contact the CIC for this illegal denial of information by the PHE and the silence on the matter by the DC,” informed Nilbirth when contacted.
He added that the denial of information under Section 11 of the Act is not the correct interpretation of the Act.
“Information under Section 11 is applicable only in the matter of confidentiality requested by a third party. In this instant case, I have sought information of a work order which is a public document and the contractor who is carrying on public duties that is being paid for by public funds. As a citizen, it is my fundamental right to know how public money is being spent,” added the activist.
Nilbirth has sought action against the DC as well as the PHE department on the issue in his appeal submitted today, May 13.

Previous article
Unchecked earth-cutting draws concern in Ri-Bhoi
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Unchecked earth-cutting draws concern in Ri-Bhoi

NONGPOH, May 13: Residents of Ri-Bhoi have raised alarm over unchecked earth cutting activities spanning from Byrnihat to...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Squid Game: The Challenge wins Best Reality Category at BAFTA TV Awards

BAFTA TV Awards have been announced, and Squid Game: The Challenge once again shined bright. As per Deadline, Squid...
SALANTINI JANERA

Byrnihat-Khanapara jolrango niam gri a·a cho·engani gimin sandirokchina ge·eta

SHILLONG: Ri Bhoi a·jao Byrnihat-oni Khanapara jolrangona kingking a·arangko niam gri cho·engani a·sel samtangtangna aro jolo songdongenggipa manderangna...
MEGHALAYA

Miscreants barge into house, assault four including woman

West Garo Hills Police says probe under way, no arrests yet PHULBARI, May 13: In a worrisome incident that...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Unchecked earth-cutting draws concern in Ri-Bhoi

MEGHALAYA 0
NONGPOH, May 13: Residents of Ri-Bhoi have raised alarm...

Squid Game: The Challenge wins Best Reality Category at BAFTA TV Awards

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
BAFTA TV Awards have been announced, and Squid Game:...

Byrnihat-Khanapara jolrango niam gri a·a cho·engani gimin sandirokchina ge·eta

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Ri Bhoi a·jao Byrnihat-oni Khanapara jolrangona kingking a·arangko...
Load more

Popular news

Unchecked earth-cutting draws concern in Ri-Bhoi

MEGHALAYA 0
NONGPOH, May 13: Residents of Ri-Bhoi have raised alarm...

Squid Game: The Challenge wins Best Reality Category at BAFTA TV Awards

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
BAFTA TV Awards have been announced, and Squid Game:...

Byrnihat-Khanapara jolrango niam gri a·a cho·engani gimin sandirokchina ge·eta

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Ri Bhoi a·jao Byrnihat-oni Khanapara jolrangona kingking a·arangko...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img