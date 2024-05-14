Tuesday, May 14, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Wamiqa Gabbi posts goofy video on Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s viral song ‘Bado Badi’

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, May 14: Wamiqa Gabbi, who was last seen in ‘Khufiya’ on Tuesday shared a goofy video on the latest viral song on Instagram ‘Bado Badi’ by Pakistani singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan.

The photo-sharing application Instagram is right now trending with Chahat’s ‘cringe’ song ‘Aye Haye Oye Hoye Bado Badi’. The original song is sung by Noor Jehan from the movie ‘Banarasi Thag’.

Taking to Instagram, Wamiqa shared a fun Reel video, where we can see the diva sitting in her car, wearing a white outfit. She opted for a no-makeup look, and kept her hair open. She accessorised the look with oxidised silver choker necklace and matching earrings.

The visual shows Wamiqa making quirky faces to the song ‘Aye Haye Oye Hoye Bado Badi’.

The post is captioned as: “Your Premiqa’s rhythm is broken #overactingclassesavailableonzoom #paidclasses #expensiveclasses #don’ttakemyclasses”.

In the caption, Wamiqa was referring to the song ‘Premika Ne Pyar Se’ which had also gone viral a few days back on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Wamiqa next has ‘Kikli’, ‘Genie, and ‘Baby John’. (IANS)

Previous article
Hopefully will get success in politics too, says Kangana on filing nomination from Mandi
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Health

Streaming app ads linked to increased junk food consumption by teenagers

Shillong, May 14: Young users of live-streaming gaming platforms appear to be eating more unhealthy snacks after being...
Business

Apollo Tyres Q4 net profit dips 14 percent

Shillong, May 14: Apollo Tyres on Tuesday reported a 13.7 per cent decline in net profit at Rs...
INTERNATIONAL

Israeli troops entering deeper into Rafah: Eyewitnesses

Shillong, May 14: Israeli troops have advanced deeper into Rafah, eyewitnesses in Gaza's overcrowded southernmost city said on...
Politics

NDA has already crossed 270 seats: Amit Shah

Shillong, May 14: The Union Home Minister on Tuesday said that NDA has already secured the requisite number...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Streaming app ads linked to increased junk food consumption by teenagers

Health 0
Shillong, May 14: Young users of live-streaming gaming platforms...

Apollo Tyres Q4 net profit dips 14 percent

Business 0
Shillong, May 14: Apollo Tyres on Tuesday reported a...

Israeli troops entering deeper into Rafah: Eyewitnesses

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, May 14: Israeli troops have advanced deeper into...
Load more

Popular news

Streaming app ads linked to increased junk food consumption by teenagers

Health 0
Shillong, May 14: Young users of live-streaming gaming platforms...

Apollo Tyres Q4 net profit dips 14 percent

Business 0
Shillong, May 14: Apollo Tyres on Tuesday reported a...

Israeli troops entering deeper into Rafah: Eyewitnesses

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, May 14: Israeli troops have advanced deeper into...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img