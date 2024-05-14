Wamiqa Gabbi posts goofy video on Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s viral song ‘Bado Badi’

Shillong, May 14: Wamiqa Gabbi, who was last seen in ‘Khufiya’ on Tuesday shared a goofy video on the latest viral song on Instagram ‘Bado Badi’ by Pakistani singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan.

The photo-sharing application Instagram is right now trending with Chahat’s ‘cringe’ song ‘Aye Haye Oye Hoye Bado Badi’. The original song is sung by Noor Jehan from the movie ‘Banarasi Thag’.

Taking to Instagram, Wamiqa shared a fun Reel video, where we can see the diva sitting in her car, wearing a white outfit. She opted for a no-makeup look, and kept her hair open. She accessorised the look with oxidised silver choker necklace and matching earrings.

The visual shows Wamiqa making quirky faces to the song ‘Aye Haye Oye Hoye Bado Badi’.

The post is captioned as: “Your Premiqa’s rhythm is broken #overactingclassesavailableonzoom #paidclasses #expensiveclasses #don’ttakemyclasses”.

In the caption, Wamiqa was referring to the song ‘Premika Ne Pyar Se’ which had also gone viral a few days back on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Wamiqa next has ‘Kikli’, ‘Genie, and ‘Baby John’. (IANS)