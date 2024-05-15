Devendra Jalihal assumes charge as IIT-G director

Guwahati, May 15: Devendra Jalihal has taken over charge as the director of Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) on Wednesday, succeeding Rajeev Ahuja, who held the additional charge of IIT-G since November 2023.

Before this appointment, Jalihal served as a professor in the department of electrical engineering at IIT-Madras.

In his inaugural statement as the director of IIT Guwahati, Jalihal, while expressing his honour upon assuming the role, stated: “IIT-Guwahati is a prestigious institution ranked consistently among the top 10 by the NIRF Rankings and high research citation rank of 32 in QS world rankings.”

It may be noted that Jalihal had earned his B.Tech. (honours) from IIT Kharagpur in 1983 and completed his Ph.D. in electrical engineering from Duke University, Durham, USA, in 1992. He joined the department of electrical engineering at IIT-Madras in 1994, and served as the Head of the Department (HoD) from 2016 to 2019.

Before assuming his role at IIT Guwahati, he chaired the Centre for Outreach and Digital Education at IIT Madras, overseeing all educational outreach activities of the institute.