Crown for Miss ‘Universe’ Meghalaya unveiled

Shillong, May 15 /–/ The crown for Miss ‘Universe’ Meghalaya was unveiled today in the presence of Paul Lyngdoh, Minister of Arts and Culture, and FR Kharkongor, Commissioner and Secretary, along with other dignitaries.

The auditions for the pageant are scheduled to begin in July, and the main event will be held in and around August. This event aims to not only showcase the talent from the state to a national audience but also provide them with a global platform.

Addressing the gathering, Paul Lyngdoh stated that this is an opportunity not only for the arts and culture department, as the local faces will serve as cultural ambassadors, but also to represent the textiles and fabrics of the state, which are largely unknown outside the region.

He further encouraged the state’s youth to not only follow well-known personalities but also to embrace their individuality and make a mark wherever they go.

Amjad Khan, Director of Operations & Marketing Miss Universe india, NER handed over the state directorship to Dominic Savio Diengdoh, for Assam and Meghalaya.

Other guests included Miss Asia Pacific India 2024, Sophiya Singh and Miss Grand International India 2023, Arshina Sumbhul.