Thursday, May 16, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Crown for Miss ‘Universe’ Meghalaya unveiled

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

Shillong, May 15 /–/ The crown for Miss ‘Universe’ Meghalaya was unveiled today in the presence of Paul Lyngdoh, Minister of Arts and Culture, and FR Kharkongor, Commissioner and Secretary, along with other dignitaries.

The auditions for the pageant are scheduled to begin in July, and the main event will be held in and around August. This event aims to not only showcase the talent from the state to a national audience but also provide them with a global platform.

Addressing the gathering, Paul Lyngdoh stated that this is an opportunity not only for the arts and culture department, as the local faces will serve as cultural ambassadors, but also to represent the textiles and fabrics of the state, which are largely unknown outside the region.

He further encouraged the state’s youth to not only follow well-known personalities but also to embrace their individuality and make a mark wherever they go.

Amjad Khan, Director of Operations & Marketing Miss Universe india, NER handed over the state directorship to Dominic Savio Diengdoh, for Assam and Meghalaya.

Other guests included Miss Asia Pacific India 2024, Sophiya Singh and Miss Grand International India 2023, Arshina Sumbhul.

Previous article
Devendra Jalihal assumes charge as IIT-G director
Next article
Chaos mars CUET UG held in NEHU campus
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Nongthymmai Club to hold football trials

By Our Reporter Shillong, May 15: Nongthymmai Sports & Cultural Club announced on Wednesday that they will hold football...
SPORTS

State mountain bikers shine at Asia Enduro Series in Sri Lanka

By Our Reporter Shillong, May 15: State mountain bikers and pioneers of the sport have made history by securing...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Miss ‘Universe’ Meghalaya crown unveiled in Shillong

By Our Reporter The crown for Miss ‘Universe’ Meghalaya was unveiled today in the presence of Chief Guest Paul...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Garo movie Rapture to hit theatres in France

Capricci Cinema, in collaboration with Anna Films Shillong, is thrilled to announce the unprecedented release of the critically...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Nongthymmai Club to hold football trials

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, May 15: Nongthymmai Sports & Cultural...

State mountain bikers shine at Asia Enduro Series in Sri Lanka

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, May 15: State mountain bikers and...

Miss ‘Universe’ Meghalaya crown unveiled in Shillong

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
By Our Reporter The crown for Miss ‘Universe’ Meghalaya was...
Load more

Popular news

Nongthymmai Club to hold football trials

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, May 15: Nongthymmai Sports & Cultural...

State mountain bikers shine at Asia Enduro Series in Sri Lanka

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, May 15: State mountain bikers and...

Miss ‘Universe’ Meghalaya crown unveiled in Shillong

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
By Our Reporter The crown for Miss ‘Universe’ Meghalaya was...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img