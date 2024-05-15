International conference on Biological Sciences gets underway at USTM

Guwahati, May 15: A three-day-long International Conference on “Emerging Frontiers in Biological Sciences: Focus on Climate Change, Agro Technology and Entrepreneurship” has been inaugurated today at the Central Auditorium of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM).

The inauguration programme was graced by Prof. Mahesh Narayan, Chief of the Biochemistry Division at University of Texas, El Paso, USA; Prof. S. J. Joshi Deputy Director, Amity Institute of Microbial Technology; Prof GD Sharma, Vice Chancellor USTM, and other delegates and a host of participants.

The Conference has been organized by the Department of Botany USTM in collaboration with the Bodoland University and Botanical Society of Assam from 15th to 17th May 2024. A Book of Abstracts was also released by the delegates during the inaugural session.

Addressing the gathering, Prof GD Sharma, Vice Chancellor USTM said, “This Conference is going to help our students by exposing them to different emerging areas giving opportunities to do research in those areas and publish papers. More than 168 research papers are to be presented by researchers at this conference”. Now things are changing and academic curriculum has given more emphasis on application-based education, he added.

Speaking on the occasion as the chief guest, Prof. Mahesh Narayan thanked USTM and said, “The facilities here are fantastic and I think the students have everything they need. I am looking forward to future collaborations with USTM”. He said that entrepreneurship has changed the role of biotechnology, microbiology, and agro-economy in a place like India.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. S. J. Joshi said that the theme of the Conference has connected the topic of climate change and agriculture as India is an agriculture-based economy. He also encouraged the students to be entrepreneurs and become job giver, instead of job seekers.

In this context, Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor USTM said, “This conference marks a significant milestone in our collective endeavor to address the pressing challenges posed by climate change. In today’s world, where the impact of climate change looms large, it has become imperative for us to adopt interdisciplinary approaches that integrate biological sciences, climate science, and engineering”.

Earlier, the welcome address was delivered by Dr Bedabati Choudhury, Head, Department of Botany USTM. The inaugural session was also addressed by Dr RK Sharma, Advisor USTM, Dr Hemen Sarma, Head of the Department of Botany, Bodoland University; Prof PK Baruah, President, Botanical Society of Assam and Dr R M Kakati, Dean School of Biological Sciences USTM.

Some of the themes of different plenary sessions include Exploring Biodiversity: A Journey Through Systematics, Community-Based Conservation, Genetic Diversity and Breeding Innovations, Ethnobiology and Indigenous Knowledge, Environmental Sustainability through Traditional Practices, Biological Monitoring of Ecosystem Health, Harmony in Flux: Nurturing Ecology Amidst Climate Change, Eco-friendly Biotechnological Innovations, Ecology Environment & Climate change. The inaugural session of the international conference ended with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr Milu Rani Das, Department of Botany USTM.