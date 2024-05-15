Wednesday, May 15, 2024
NATIONAL

Rajasthan mine accident: Chief vigilance officer dies, 14 rescued

By: Agencies

Date:

Jaipur, May 15: A senior vigilance officer at Hindustan Copper Limited died after a lift collapsed at the Kolihan mine in Rajasthan’s Neem Ka thana district, said officials, adding that 14 trapped people have been rescued.

Fifteen employees, including vigilance officers and workers of Hindustan Copper Ltd, were trapped at 1,875 ft in a mine at Kolihan near Khetri in the district after the lift broke down.

“Fourteen out of the 15 employees, including vigilance officers and workers of Hindustan Copper Ltd, were rescued on Wednesday. The 15th person, an official passed away and could not be saved despite all efforts,” confirmed Superintendent of Police (SP) Praveen Nayak.

The deceased was identified as Chief Vigilance Officer Upendra Pandey.

SP Nayak said, “Pandey could not be saved despite all efforts. An official announcement will be made soon in this regard. His body is at Neem Ka Thana hospital.”

A few of the injured have been rushed to Manipal Hospital in Jaipur, said officials. More details were awaited.

On Tuesday, the Vigilance team, including the Khetri Copper Corporation (KCC) Chief, descended into the mines. The accident was reported while they were leaving the mine at 8.10 p.m. The vigilance team from Kolkata and senior officials of the Khetri Copper Corporation (KCC) were in the lift when the chain broke.

IANS

Previous article
Face of Sandeshkhali Rekha Patra approaches Calcutta HC seeking protection from state police action
