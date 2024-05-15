Councils told to implement reforms

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 15: The state government has asked the autonomous district councils (ADCs) to implement a series of reforms so they can streamline their functioning and transform them into revenue-surplus institutions.

The government held a meeting with all three ADCs on Wednesday to discuss the way forward.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said all ADCs will implement human resources, service rules and financial policies at the earliest for which a special committee has been formed. The committee will examine why several Bills of the ADCs have been pending for many years at different levels.

During the meeting, issues, including financial reforms and manpower facing the ADCs, were also discussed at length.

Sangma highlighted that the appointment of employees without sanction is one of the major reasons why the ADCs are facing financial difficulties.

He pointed out that the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council had around 2,500 employees five years ago but the number has now got reduced to 1,500.

He said the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council also has around 1,200-1,400 employees whereas the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council has less than 800 employees.

The CM said no new appointments were made in the last five to six years.

“These recruitments have an impact on the ADCs. The reforms have started but it will take time to see the clear impact,” he said, adding that the ADCs are facing issues because of misgovernance and haphazard appointment.

The government has asked the ADCs to come up with a proper recruitment policy. It advised them to engage experts and explore the idea of increasing their revenue, including through monetizing their assets.

The meeting also discussed customary practices and cultural aspects.